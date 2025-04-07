PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sergio Garcia betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain hits a tee shot during a practice round on Day 4 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Olympic Golf Course on August 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain hits a tee shot during a practice round on Day 4 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Olympic Golf Course on August 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

    Sergio Garcia returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, scheduled for April 10-13. The former champion will look to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Garcia at the Masters Tournament.

    Garcia's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-79+7
    2023MC74-77+7
    2022T2372-74-74-71+3
    2021MC76-72+4

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Garcia's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Garcia's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he finished tied for 23rd at 3-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Garcia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT1269-71-71-70+1--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--

    Garcia's recent performances

    • Garcia has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 1-over.
    • Garcia has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garcia has averaged 0.949 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garcia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.949

    Garcia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garcia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.262 in his last five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garcia has averaged 0.142 in his last five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Garcia has shown strength with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.465 in his last five events.
    • On the greens, Garcia has delivered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five tournaments.
    • Overall, Garcia has averaged 0.949 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garcia as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW