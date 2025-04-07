Sergio Garcia betting profile: Masters Tournament
Sergio Garcia returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, scheduled for April 10-13. The former champion will look to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious event.
Garcia's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|2023
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|2022
|T23
|72-74-74-71
|+3
|2021
|MC
|76-72
|+4
At the Masters Tournament
- In Garcia's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Garcia's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he finished tied for 23rd at 3-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Garcia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T12
|69-71-71-70
|+1
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
Garcia's recent performances
- Garcia has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 1-over.
- Garcia has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garcia has averaged 0.949 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garcia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.949
Garcia's advanced stats and rankings
- Garcia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.262 in his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garcia has averaged 0.142 in his last five tournaments.
- Around the green, Garcia has shown strength with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.465 in his last five events.
- On the greens, Garcia has delivered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five tournaments.
- Overall, Garcia has averaged 0.949 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garcia as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.