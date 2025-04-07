José María Olazábal betting profile: Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain plays his shot from the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
José María Olazábal returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. His most recent appearance in 2024 resulted in a tied for 45th finish at 9-over.
Olazábal's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|77-73-75-72
|+9
|2023
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|2022
|MC
|77-84
|+17
|2021
|T50
|75-71-75-75
|+8
|2020
|MC
|78-80
|+14
At the Masters Tournament
- In Olazábal's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 9-over.
- Olazábal's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2021, when he finished tied for 50th at 8-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Olazábal's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T45
|77-73-75-72
|+9
|14.667
Olazábal's recent performances
- Olazábal had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 9-over.
Olazábal's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Olazábal's advanced stats and rankings
No advanced stats are available for Olazábal for the 2025 season or his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olazábal as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
