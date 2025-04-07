PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

José María Olazábal betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain plays his shot from the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    José María Olazábal returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. His most recent appearance in 2024 resulted in a tied for 45th finish at 9-over.

    Latest odds for Olazábal at the Masters Tournament.

    Olazábal's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4577-73-75-72+9
    2023MC77-77+10
    2022MC77-84+17
    2021T5075-71-75-75+8
    2020MC78-80+14

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Olazábal's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Olazábal's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2021, when he finished tied for 50th at 8-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Olazábal's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT4577-73-75-72+914.667

    Olazábal's recent performances

    • Olazábal had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 9-over.

    Olazábal's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Olazábal's advanced stats and rankings

    No advanced stats are available for Olazábal for the 2025 season or his past five performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olazábal as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

