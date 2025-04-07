Noah Kent betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Amateur Noah Kent of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
The 2025 Masters Tournament is scheduled for April 10-13 at Augusta National Golf Club. This marks Kent's first appearance at the Masters in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Kent's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Noah Kent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
Noah Kent's recent performances
- Kent has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.722 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kent has averaged -2.847 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noah Kent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.352
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.056
|-1.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.421
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.721
|-1.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.847
|-2.847
Noah Kent's advanced stats and rankings
- Kent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.352 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kent is sporting a -1.056 mark this season. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kent has delivered a -1.721 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.50, and he is breaking par 13.89% of the time.
- Kent's average Driving Distance this season is 321.8 yards.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kent as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.