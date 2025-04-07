Jose Luis Ballester Barrio betting profile: Masters Tournament
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: Jose Luis Ballester Barrio of Spain plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jose Luis Ballester Barrio will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 in the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks his first appearance in the prestigious event in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Ballester Barrio's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Jose Luis Ballester Barrio's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|69-69-69-65
|-12
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
Jose Luis Ballester Barrio's recent performances
- Ballester Barrio has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 12-under.
- Ballester Barrio has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ballester Barrio has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jose Luis Ballester Barrio's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.240
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.207
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.066
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.061
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.037
|0.028
Jose Luis Ballester Barrio's advanced stats and rankings
- Ballester Barrio has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.240 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 333.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ballester Barrio has sported a -0.207 mark. He has a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ballester Barrio has delivered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he is breaking par 26.85% of the time.
- Ballester Barrio's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 20.37% for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ballester Barrio as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
