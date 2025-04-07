Jose Luis Ballester Barrio betting profile: Masters Tournament

Ballester Barrio has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 12-under.

Ballester Barrio has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.