Sepp Straka betting profile: Masters Tournament

Straka has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 25-under.

Straka has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.