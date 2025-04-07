Sepp Straka betting profile: Masters Tournament
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Sepp Straka of Austria reacts to his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025
Sepp Straka returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. Straka will look to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious event.
Straka's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|2023
|T46
|70-73-74-78
|+7
|2022
|T30
|74-72-76-71
|+5
At the Masters Tournament
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|70-70-74-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|70-68-71-74
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T5
|77-66-69-69
|-7
|287.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|67-67-67-70
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|70-68-68-66
|-12
|55.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T7
|65-65-70-72
|-16
|212.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-25
|500.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T30
|66-66-72-67
|-9
|23.714
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|69-65-67-70
|-21
|62.667
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 25-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged 1.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.233
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.968
|0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|0.025
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.225
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.451
|1.086
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.233 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka is sporting a 0.968 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks second with a 73.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- Straka has accumulated 1,308 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking second on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
