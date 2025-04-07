PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Sepp Straka of Austria reacts to his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Sepp Straka of Austria reacts to his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. Straka will look to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Masters Tournament.

    Straka's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1673-71-74-72+2
    2023T4670-73-74-78+7
    2022T3074-72-76-71+5

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2870-70-74-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1470-68-71-74-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT577-66-69-69-7287.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1167-67-67-70-1358.714
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-76+10--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open1570-68-68-66-1255.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT765-65-70-72-16212.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American Express165-64-64-70-25500.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3066-66-72-67-923.714
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1569-65-67-70-2162.667

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 25-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 1.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2330.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.9680.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green920.0250.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2250.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.4511.086

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.233 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka is sporting a 0.968 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks second with a 73.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    • Straka has accumulated 1,308 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking second on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW