Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Scottie Scheffler of the United States walks with his caddie Ted Scott on the first hole during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler enters the 2025 Masters Tournament as the defending champion, having secured the coveted green jacket in 2024 with a score of 11-under. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13, aiming to repeat his success in this prestigious event.
Scheffler's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|2023
|T10
|68-75-71-70
|-4
|2022
|1
|69-67-71-71
|-10
|2021
|T18
|73-72-71-71
|-1
|2020
|T19
|71-68-72-71
|-6
At the Masters Tournament
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|67-62-69-63
|-19
|245.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|69-70-72-73
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T3
|70-67-76-66
|-9
|337.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|151.667
|Sept. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|1
|65-66-66-67
|-30
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T33
|71-72-74-72
|+1
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|4
|66-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T7
|70-70-71-72
|-1
|225.000
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 30-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 2.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.618
|0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.869
|0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.194
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.320
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|2.001
|2.002
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.618 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sports a 0.869 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 23.84% of the time.
- Scheffler ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 9.72% and third in Strokes Gained: Total with 2.001.
- He has accumulated 928 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking tenth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.