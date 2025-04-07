PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Scottie Scheffler of the United States walks with his caddie Ted Scott on the first hole during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Scottie Scheffler of the United States walks with his caddie Ted Scott on the first hole during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler enters the 2025 Masters Tournament as the defending champion, having secured the coveted green jacket in 2024 with a score of 11-under. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13, aiming to repeat his success in this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Masters Tournament.

    Scheffler's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024166-72-71-68-11
    2023T1068-75-71-70-4
    2022169-67-71-71-10
    2021T1873-72-71-71-1
    2020T1971-68-72-71-6

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT267-62-69-63-19245.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2069-70-72-73-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1171-72-71-70-4115.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT370-67-76-66-9337.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2569-66-68-72-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT967-70-69-67-15151.667
    Sept. 1, 2024TOUR Championship165-66-66-67-30--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT3371-72-74-72+1--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude Championship466-65-69-66-14--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT770-70-71-72-1225.000

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 30-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 2.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6180.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.8690.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.1940.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.3200.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Total32.0012.002

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.618 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sports a 0.869 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 23.84% of the time.
    • Scheffler ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 9.72% and third in Strokes Gained: Total with 2.001.
    • He has accumulated 928 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking tenth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW