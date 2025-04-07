PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Burns looks to improve on his missed cut from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Burns at the Masters Tournament.

    Burns' recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC80-73+9
    2023T2968-71-78-72+1
    2022MC75-74+5

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Burns' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 1-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-76+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4876-71-73-74+613.875
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2471-74-72-69-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4970-69-74-66-57.288
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2268-69-70-71-1038.273
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2968-66-73-67-1426.500
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT872-66-66-65-23155.000
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT1267-68-68-70-15--

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 23-under.
    • Burns has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.839 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.005-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.630-0.874
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.042-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.8390.839
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.161-0.185

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.005 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns is sporting a -0.630 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.839 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 25.74% of the time.
    • Burns has accumulated 279 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 65th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

