Sam Burns betting profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Sam Burns will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Burns looks to improve on his missed cut from last year's event.
Burns' recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|2023
|T29
|68-71-78-72
|+1
|2022
|MC
|75-74
|+5
At the Masters Tournament
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Burns' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T48
|76-71-73-74
|+6
|13.875
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|71-74-72-69
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|70-69-74-66
|-5
|7.288
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|68-69-70-71
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T29
|68-66-73-67
|-14
|26.500
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T8
|72-66-66-65
|-23
|155.000
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T12
|67-68-68-70
|-15
|--
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 23-under.
- Burns has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.839 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.005
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.630
|-0.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.042
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.839
|0.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.161
|-0.185
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.005 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns is sporting a -0.630 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.839 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 25.74% of the time.
- Burns has accumulated 279 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 65th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
