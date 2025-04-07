Sahith Theegala betting profile: Masters Tournament

Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.048 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a -0.276 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 63.74% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.81% of the time.