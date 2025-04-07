Sahith Theegala betting profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Sahith Theegala of the United States walks off the 17th hole after play was suspended for darkness during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Theegala finished tied for 45th with a score of 9-over par.
Theegala's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|2023
|9
|73-70-73-67
|-5
At the Masters Tournament
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 9-over.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished ninth at 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|70-67-71-71
|-1
|3.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T52
|73-67-77-73
|+2
|12.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|72-76-69-68
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|74-66-69-71
|-4
|5.100
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|67-72-72-71
|-6
|10.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T52
|71-73-69-80
|+5
|6.750
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T37
|67-67-71-67
|-8
|15.500
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T36
|76-68-67-66
|-15
|22.500
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged -0.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.048
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.276
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|0.022
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.248
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.054
|-0.007
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.048 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a -0.276 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 63.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.81% of the time.
- Theegala has accumulated 150 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 100th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
