4H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. The South African golfer will look to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Masters Tournament.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T4473-71-77-76+9
    2021T4070-76-74-72+4
    2020T3869-73-74-71-1

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2022, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 38th at 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1969-75-70-73-155.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4266-71-72-67-811.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3976-71-69-74+219.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT467-66-69-66-16122.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4068-70-71-71-817.625
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC74-68-71-3--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4073-70-63-72-1419.125
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT2971-69-73-74+3--

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.472-0.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.437-0.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.3980.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.5580.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.048-0.318

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout ranks 168th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.472, while his average Driving Distance of 283.5 yards ranks 182nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bezuidenhout posts a -0.437 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Bezuidenhout excels with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.398, ranking 10th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a strong 0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 14th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45.
    • Bezuidenhout ranks 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.08% and 136th in Par Breakers at 20.43%.
    • He has accumulated 246 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 72nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

