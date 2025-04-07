Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Masters Tournament

Bezuidenhout ranks 168th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.472, while his average Driving Distance of 283.5 yards ranks 182nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bezuidenhout posts a -0.437 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.31% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Bezuidenhout excels with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.398, ranking 10th on TOUR.

On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a strong 0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 14th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45.

Bezuidenhout ranks 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.08% and 136th in Par Breakers at 20.43%.