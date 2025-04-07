Keegan Bradley betting profile: Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Keegan Bradley of the United States plays a shot on the 13th hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. In his most recent appearance at the Masters in 2024, Bradley finished tied for 22nd with a score of 4-over par.
Bradley's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|2023
|T23
|70-72-74-71
|-1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|71-69-74-77
|+3
|9.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T5
|69-72-76-64
|-7
|287.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|74-72-72-70
|E
|25.167
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T65
|72-69-76-69
|-2
|6.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|69-66-64-68
|-13
|88.750
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|69-64-70-68
|-21
|62.667
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|69-74-71-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|--
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top five twice, the top 10 three times, and the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.357
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.539
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.179
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.189
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.885
|0.741
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley is sporting a 0.539 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
- Bradley has accumulated 574 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 27th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
