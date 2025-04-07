Keegan Bradley betting profile: Masters Tournament

Bradley has finished in the top five twice, the top 10 three times, and the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

Bradley has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.