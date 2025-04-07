PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Russell Henley returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set for April 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his T38 finish from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Masters Tournament.

    Henley's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3873-77-74-71+7
    2023T473-67-71-70-7
    2022T3073-74-76-70+5

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Henley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 7-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-70-74-69-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard172-68-67-70-11700.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT663-70-66-70-1591.667
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3972-71-75-72+219.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT564-69-71-67-17287.500
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1066-67-67-68-1263.667
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3070-69-68-68-1731.750
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT467-71-67-62-19--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT2270-71-70-73-4--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3068-68-73-66-5--

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Henley has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 1.757 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0590.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.5580.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3580.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.5190.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.4941.757

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley is sixth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.494.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.558 ranks 22nd on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.82% is third best.
    • Henley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.358 places him 16th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Henley ranks 19th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.519 and 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64.
    • He ranks third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,229 points and fifth in Par Breakers at 27.58%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

