Russell Henley betting profile: Masters Tournament

Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.

Henley has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.