Russell Henley betting profile: Masters Tournament
Russell Henley returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set for April 10-13. He'll look to improve upon his T38 finish from last year's event.
Henley's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|2023
|T4
|73-67-71-70
|-7
|2022
|T30
|73-74-76-70
|+5
At the Masters Tournament
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Henley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-70-74-69
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|72-68-67-70
|-11
|700.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|63-70-66-70
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|72-71-75-72
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T5
|64-69-71-67
|-17
|287.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T10
|66-67-67-68
|-12
|63.667
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T30
|70-69-68-68
|-17
|31.750
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|67-71-67-62
|-19
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T22
|70-71-70-73
|-4
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|68-68-73-66
|-5
|--
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 1.757 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.059
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.558
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.358
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.519
|0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.494
|1.757
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley is sixth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.494.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.558 ranks 22nd on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.82% is third best.
- Henley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.358 places him 16th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Henley ranks 19th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.519 and 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64.
- He ranks third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,229 points and fifth in Par Breakers at 27.58%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
