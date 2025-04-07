Rory McIlroy betting profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. McIlroy finished tied for 22nd in last year's event, shooting 4-over par.
McIlroy's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|2023
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|2022
|2
|73-73-71-64
|-7
|2021
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|2020
|T5
|75-66-67-69
|-11
At the Masters Tournament
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|70-66-65-64
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|P1
|67-68-73-68
|-12
|750.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|80.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|66-70-65-66
|-21
|700.000
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T9
|69-69-68-66
|-16
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T11
|70-71-70-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|68-73-74-74
|+9
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|65-66-67-68
|-14
|100.000
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.846 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 2.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.857
|0.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.592
|0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.276
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.593
|0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.319
|2.319
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.857 ranks first on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 315.2 yards ranks sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McIlroy sports a 0.592 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 25.83% of the time.
- McIlroy currently leads the TOUR in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,683 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
