Rory McIlroy betting profile: Masters Tournament

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. McIlroy finished tied for 22nd in last year's event, shooting 4-over par.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the Masters Tournament.

    McIlroy's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2271-77-71-73+4
    2023MC72-77+5
    2022273-73-71-64-7
    2021MC76-74+6
    2020T575-66-67-69-11

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 7-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    McIlroy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT570-66-65-64-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipP167-68-73-68-12750.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1570-70-73-72-380.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1772-67-74-72-356.286
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am166-70-65-66-21700.000
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT969-69-68-66-16--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT1170-71-70-71-6--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6868-73-74-74+9--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT465-66-67-68-14100.000

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • McIlroy has an average of 0.846 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has averaged 2.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.8570.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5920.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2760.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5930.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.3192.319

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.857 ranks first on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 315.2 yards ranks sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McIlroy sports a 0.592 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 25.83% of the time.
    • McIlroy currently leads the TOUR in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,683 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

