Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - MARCH 23: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland tees off on the second hole on day four of the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 at Laguna National Golf Resort Club on March 23, 2025 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. The Scottish golfer aims to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious event.
MacIntyre's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T23
|73-73-76-69
|+3
|2021
|T12
|74-70-70-72
|-2
At the Masters Tournament
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2022, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 3-over.
- MacIntyre's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 12th at 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|69-70-72-69
|-8
|200.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|74-71-68-71
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T6
|68-69-65-67
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|68-72-70-70
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|6.050
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|70-66-69-66
|-21
|62.667
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|69-71-71-64
|-11
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T7
|67-66-70-65
|-12
|--
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.629 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 1.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.581
|0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.564
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.117
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.248
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|1.013
|1.204
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.581 ranks eighth on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, MacIntyre sports a 0.564 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 71.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 137th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 175th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62.
- MacIntyre ranks 15th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.82% and 14th in Par Breakers at 25.43%.
- He has accumulated 493 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 38th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.