4H AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nicolai Højgaard returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. In his debut appearance at the Masters in 2024, Højgaard finished tied for 16th with a score of 2-over par.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Masters Tournament.

    Højgaard's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1667-73-74-76+2

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-72+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1868-68-67-69-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld869-66-66-67-1685.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3666-71-69-71-716.500
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT6669-75-75-77+126.270
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT3966-66-68-72-814.000
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage Classic6671-65-73-75-43.800

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished eighth with a score of 16-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.661 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.0450.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.5010.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.1130.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.3180.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6620.661

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.501 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Højgaard is performing well with a 70.37% rate, ranking 15th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 145 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 104th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

