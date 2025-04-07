Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nicolai Højgaard returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. In his debut appearance at the Masters in 2024, Højgaard finished tied for 16th with a score of 2-over par.
Højgaard's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|67-73-74-76
|+2
At the Masters Tournament
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|68-68-67-69
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|8
|69-66-66-67
|-16
|85.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|66-71-69-71
|-7
|16.500
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T66
|69-75-75-77
|+12
|6.270
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T39
|66-66-68-72
|-8
|14.000
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|66
|71-65-73-75
|-4
|3.800
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished eighth with a score of 16-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.661 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.045
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.501
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.113
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.318
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.662
|0.661
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.501 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Højgaard is performing well with a 70.37% rate, ranking 15th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
- Højgaard has accumulated 145 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 104th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
