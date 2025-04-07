Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Masters Tournament

Højgaard has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished eighth with a score of 16-under.

Højgaard has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.