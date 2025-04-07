Phil Mickelson betting profile: Masters Tournament

Mickelson has averaged -0.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mickelson has posted an average of -0.176 in his last five starts.

Around the green, Mickelson has shown a slight positive gain with an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Mickelson has struggled with a -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five events.