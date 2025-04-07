PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Phil Mickelson betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Captain Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC hits a shot from the eighteenth hole during Day Two of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 05, 2025 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

    Phil Mickelson returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. The veteran golfer aims to recapture the magic that has made him a three-time champion at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Mickelson at the Masters Tournament.

    Phil Mickelson's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4373-75-74-74+8
    2023T271-69-75-65-8
    2021T2175-72-69-72E
    2020T5569-70-79-73+3

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Mickelson's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Mickelson's best finish at this event in recent years came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 8-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Phil Mickelson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT6073-74-72-76+11--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC79-76+15--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT4373-75-74-74+8--

    Phil Mickelson's recent performances

    • Mickelson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 43rd with a score of 8-over.
    • He has an average of -0.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Mickelson has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.891 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phil Mickelson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.891

    Phil Mickelson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mickelson has averaged -0.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mickelson has posted an average of -0.176 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Mickelson has shown a slight positive gain with an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Mickelson has struggled with a -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five events.
    • Overall, Mickelson has averaged -0.891 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments, indicating he has been losing strokes to the field.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mickelson as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

