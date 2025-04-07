Patton Kizzire betting profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Kizzire's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|70-70-77-83
|+12
|3.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T40
|70-69-67-72
|-14
|19.125
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T66
|71-69-73-70
|+1
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 40th at The Sentry, where he finished with a score of 14-under.
- He has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.773 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.259
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.463
|-1.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.335
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.513
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.901
|-0.773
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.259 ranks 151st on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire sports a -0.463 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 62.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 160th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17.
- Kizzire has accumulated 23 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 179th on TOUR.
- He ranks 77th in Par Breakers at 22.46% and 152nd in Bogey Avoidance at 17.63%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
