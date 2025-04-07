PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Kizzire's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6570-70-77-83+123.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC72-67-70-7--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4070-69-67-72-1419.125
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT6671-69-73-70+1--

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 40th at The Sentry, where he finished with a score of 14-under.
    • He has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.773 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.2590.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.463-1.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.3350.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.5130.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.901-0.773

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.259 ranks 151st on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranks 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire sports a -0.463 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 62.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 160th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17.
    • Kizzire has accumulated 23 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 179th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 77th in Par Breakers at 22.46% and 152nd in Bogey Avoidance at 17.63%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

