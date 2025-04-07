Patrick Reed betting profile: Masters Tournament
Patrick Reed returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Reed, a former Masters champion, looks to add another green jacket to his collection at the iconic course.
Reed's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|74-70-73-72
|+1
|2023
|T4
|71-70-72-68
|-7
|2022
|T35
|74-73-73-74
|+6
|2021
|T8
|70-75-70-69
|-4
|2020
|T10
|68-68-71-72
|-9
At the Masters Tournament
- In Reed's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Reed's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Reed's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T53
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|74-70-73-72
|+1
|--
Reed's recent performances
- Reed has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 1-over.
- Reed has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reed has averaged 0.449 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reed's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.449
Reed's advanced stats and rankings
- Reed has averaged -0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Reed has averaged -0.114 over his last five tournaments.
- Around the green, Reed has posted an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Reed has delivered a 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his last five tournaments.
- Overall, Reed has averaged 0.449 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reed as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
