Justin Hastings betting profile: Masters Tournament
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Amateur Justin Hastings of the Cayman Islands plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Justin Hastings will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Hastings' first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Hastings' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T13
|69-67-65-70
|-13
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
Hastings' recent performances
- Hastings had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
- Hastings has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hastings has averaged 0.884 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hastings' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.087
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.871
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.199
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.610
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.768
|0.884
Hastings' advanced stats and rankings
- Hastings has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 307.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hastings is sporting a 0.871 mark. He has a 78.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hastings has delivered a 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he is breaking par 27.78% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hastings as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
