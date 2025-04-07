Nico Echavarria betting profile: Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays a shot on the 11th hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks Echavarria's first appearance at the Masters in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Echavarria's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|69-63-68-72
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|68-72-66-74
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-74-68-75
|E
|25.167
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|69-75-76-73
|+5
|4.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-73
|-6
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|P2
|66-67-66-65
|-16
|300.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T32
|71-71-66-68
|-16
|27.250
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.407 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.306
|-0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.226
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|173
|-0.426
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.907
|1.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.051
|0.407
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.306 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.3 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria has sported a -0.226 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 67.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.907 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
- Echavarria has accumulated 426 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
