Nico Echavarria betting profile: Masters Tournament

Echavarria has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.

Echavarria has an average of -0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.