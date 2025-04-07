PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays a shot on the 11th hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays a shot on the 11th hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks Echavarria's first appearance at the Masters in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Echavarria's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3269-63-68-72-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1668-72-66-74-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3471-74-68-75E25.167
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7769-75-76-73+54.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC69-68-73-6--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiP266-67-66-65-16300.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3271-71-66-68-1627.250

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of -0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 0.407 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.306-0.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.2260.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green173-0.426-0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.9071.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.0510.407

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.306 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.3 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria has sported a -0.226 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 67.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.907 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
    • Echavarria has accumulated 426 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 45th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW