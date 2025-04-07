PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Taylor betting profile: Masters Tournament

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 13: Nick Taylor of Canada lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Taylor will look to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Masters Tournament.

    Taylor's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-81+14
    2020T2972-72-69-72-3

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
    • Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 29th at 3-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3175-72-69-73+129.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT974-71-69-68-6151.667
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2570-66-70-69-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3368-69-72-70-924.214
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1265-66-73-67-1756.833
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiP166-68-65-65-16500.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4873-73-66-69-1113.583
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-71+1--

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 0.483 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.0250.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.7900.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.0050.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.016-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7940.483

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.790 (ninth) this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.22% ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • Taylor has accumulated 807 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th in that category.
    • On the greens, Taylor has delivered a -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
    • Taylor ranks 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.33% and 49th in Par Breakers at 23.61%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

