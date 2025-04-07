Nick Taylor betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 13: Nick Taylor of Canada lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Taylor will look to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious event.
Taylor's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|2020
|T29
|72-72-69-72
|-3
At the Masters Tournament
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
- Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 29th at 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|75-72-69-73
|+1
|29.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T9
|74-71-69-68
|-6
|151.667
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|70-66-70-69
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T12
|65-66-73-67
|-17
|56.833
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|P1
|66-68-65-65
|-16
|500.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T48
|73-73-66-69
|-11
|13.583
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Taylor has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.483 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.025
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.790
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.005
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.016
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.794
|0.483
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.790 (ninth) this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.22% ranks fourth on TOUR.
- Taylor has accumulated 807 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th in that category.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
- Taylor ranks 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.33% and 49th in Par Breakers at 23.61%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.