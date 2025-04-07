Nick Dunlap betting profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Nick Dunlap of the United States hits an approach shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap will compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament April 10-13 at Augusta National Golf Club. This marks his second appearance at the prestigious event, following his debut in 2024.
Dunlap's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-74
|+7
At the Masters Tournament
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|71-70-74-70
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|70-70-71-69
|-4
|5.100
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|69-68-72-74
|-5
|8.438
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|67-69-71-68
|-13
|18.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T10
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|63.667
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|55
|76-70-68-71
|-7
|10.500
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T28
|69-66-70-68
|-15
|--
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -2.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -1.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|186
|-1.620
|-2.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.365
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.237
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.407
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.611
|-1.029
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.620 (186th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap is sporting a 0.365 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap is delivering a 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.85% of the time.
- Dunlap has accumulated 162 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 95th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
