PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Nick Dunlap of the United States hits an approach shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Nick Dunlap of the United States hits an approach shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap will compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament April 10-13 at Augusta National Golf Club. This marks his second appearance at the prestigious event, following his debut in 2024.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Masters Tournament.

    Dunlap's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-74+7

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-80+10--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1771-70-74-70-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5770-70-71-69-45.100
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-68-72-74-58.438
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3467-69-71-68-1318.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1068-67-67-66-1263.667
    Jan. 5, 2025The Sentry5576-70-68-71-710.500
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2869-66-70-68-15--

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -2.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -1.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee186-1.620-2.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3650.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.2370.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.4070.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.611-1.029

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.620 (186th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap is sporting a 0.365 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap is delivering a 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.85% of the time.
    • Dunlap has accumulated 162 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 95th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW