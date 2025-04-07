PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Mike Weir betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KA'UPULEHU-KONA, HAWAII - JANUARY 16: Mike Weir tees off on the second hole during the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Golf Course on January 16, 2025 in Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    Mike Weir tees off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Weir, a past champion, will look to recapture some of his former glory at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Weir at the Masters Tournament.

    Weir's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-77+7
    2023MC72-76+4
    2022MC74-76+6
    2021MC78-71+5
    2020T5171-72-71-76+2

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Weir's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Weir's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2020, when he finished tied for 51st at 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Weir's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--

    Weir's recent performances

    • Weir's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Procore Championship, where he finished at 1-under.
    • Weir has an average of -0.664 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Weir has averaged -0.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Weir's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.299

    Weir's advanced stats and rankings

    • Weir has averaged -0.664 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Weir has posted an average of 0.178 in his last five starts.
    • Weir has demonstrated strength around the green, with an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Weir has struggled somewhat, averaging -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Weir has averaged -0.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Weir as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

