Max Homa betting profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Max Homa returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. He'll look to build on his impressive third-place finish in last year's event.
Homa's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|2023
|T43
|71-73-72-78
|+6
|2022
|T48
|74-73-77-78
|+14
|2021
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2020
|MC
|70-75
|+1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|81-70
|+7
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|71-72-70-69
|-6
|10.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T26
|69-69-67-68
|-19
|38.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T27
|73-66-67-66
|-8
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Homa's recent performances
- Homa's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Sentry, where he tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.798 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged -1.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|0.003
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|185
|-1.460
|-1.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.222
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.298
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.534
|-1.904
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa has sported a -1.460 mark that ranks 185th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.88% of the time.
- Homa has accumulated 49 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 160th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
