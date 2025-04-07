PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Max Homa returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. He'll look to build on his impressive third-place finish in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Masters Tournament.

    Homa's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T367-71-73-73-4
    2023T4371-73-72-78+6
    2022T4874-73-77-78+14
    2021MC74-74+4
    2020MC70-75+1

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC81-70+7--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5371-72-70-69-610.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D77+5--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT2669-69-67-68-1938.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT2773-66-67-66-8--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Sentry, where he tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.798 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged -1.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1060.003-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green185-1.460-1.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.2220.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.298-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Total178-1.534-1.904

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa has sported a -1.460 mark that ranks 185th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.88% of the time.
    • Homa has accumulated 49 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 160th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

