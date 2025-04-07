Max Greyserman betting profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Max Greyserman of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Greyserman's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|70-71-75-72
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|77-68-73-68
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|71-68-70-70
|-5
|7.288
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|W/D
|70-72-79
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T48
|71-73-74-74
|+4
|8.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T7
|69-66-65-69
|-19
|82.500
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T24
|70-67-63-72
|-20
|43.000
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.182
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.072
|-0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.111
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.186
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.043
|-0.088
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.182 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.072 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 25.40% of the time.
- Greyserman has accumulated 278 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 66th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
