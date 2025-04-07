Max Greyserman betting profile: Masters Tournament

Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.182 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.072 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.51% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 25.40% of the time.