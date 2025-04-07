PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Max Greyserman of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Max Greyserman of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Greyserman's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-68+2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-78+8--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2270-71-75-72E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1167-70-68-66-1358.714
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2477-68-73-68-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4971-68-70-70-57.288
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmW/D70-72-79+5--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4871-73-74-74+48.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT769-66-65-69-1982.500
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT2470-67-63-72-2043.000

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged -0.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.182-0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.072-0.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.1110.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1860.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.043-0.088

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.182 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.072 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 25.40% of the time.
    • Greyserman has accumulated 278 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 66th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW