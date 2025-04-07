Maverick McNealy betting profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Maverick McNealy of the United States chips onto the fourth green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks McNealy's first appearance at the Masters in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is McNealy's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T3
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|162.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|75-70-68-64
|-11
|400.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T9
|70-68-63-69
|-14
|75.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T52
|70-73-73-77
|+5
|6.750
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T45
|69-66-65-73
|-7
|9.250
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T8
|68-64-69-68
|-23
|155.000
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.710 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.174
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.471
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.318
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.382
|0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.709
|0.502
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.174 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sports a 0.471 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
- McNealy has accumulated 847 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.