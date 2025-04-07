PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Maverick McNealy of the United States chips onto the fourth green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Maverick McNealy of the United States chips onto the fourth green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks McNealy's first appearance at the Masters in the past five years.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is McNealy's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT368-72-71-72-5162.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-67-68-67-821.214
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-81+9--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational275-70-68-64-11400.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT970-68-63-69-1475.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4068-71-73-68-817.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5270-73-73-77+56.750
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT4569-66-65-73-79.250
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT868-64-69-68-23155.000

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.710 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1740.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4710.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.318-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3820.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7090.502

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.174 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sports a 0.471 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
    • McNealy has accumulated 847 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW