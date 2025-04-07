Matt McCarty betting profile: Masters Tournament

McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.049 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty is sporting a -0.332 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 66.03% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.75% of the time.