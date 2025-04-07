Matt McCarty betting profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Matt McCarty of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks his first appearance in the prestigious event in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is McCarty's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|71-65-69-70
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|73-70-68-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-69-75-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T63
|67-68-75-70
|-4
|4.300
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-71
|-6
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T65
|69-66-69-72
|-4
|3.700
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T53
|74-67-71-72
|-8
|11.250
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 4-under.
- McCarty has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.049
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.332
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.020
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.275
|0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.028
|0.578
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.049 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty is sporting a -0.332 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 66.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.75% of the time.
- McCarty has accumulated 129 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 112th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
