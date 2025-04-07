Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Matthew Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. The Englishman aims to improve on his recent performances at this prestigious event.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|2023
|T10
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|2022
|T14
|71-73-76-70
|+2
|2021
|T34
|74-70-73-73
|+2
|2020
|T46
|74-70-73-72
|+1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|78-69-69-72
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|74-70-74-75
|+5
|13.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|73-67-72-69
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T24
|73-65-66-68
|-20
|43.000
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T28
|74-72-71-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T18
|70-65-68-70
|-7
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T50
|70-78-73-72
|+9
|11.250
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 7-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged -0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.233
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.480
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.315
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.022
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.540
|-0.631
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.233 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick is sporting a -0.480 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.98% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 126th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.