Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Masters Tournament

Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.233 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick is sporting a -0.480 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.98% of the time.