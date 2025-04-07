Lucas Glover betting profile: Masters Tournament

Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.518 (26th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.31% ranks 86th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Glover sports a 0.285 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 289.3 yards ranks 171st.

On the greens, Glover has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.

Glover ranks 15th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 828 points this season.