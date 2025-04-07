PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set for April 10-13. Glover's most recent appearance at this prestigious event resulted in a T20 finish in 2024.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Masters Tournament.

    Glover's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2071-73-72-75+3
    2022T3072-76-72-73+5
    2020MC77-74+7

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT870-71-69-68-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT366-70-71-71-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3677-70-71-73+322.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3174-74-72-67-129.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC75-67E--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT366-69-68-67-18337.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-70-70-3--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2167-69-64-70-1035.833
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT3071-70-68-65-8--

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Glover has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged 1.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2850.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.5180.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.1400.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1970.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181.1401.187

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.518 (26th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.31% ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Glover sports a 0.285 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 289.3 yards ranks 171st.
    • On the greens, Glover has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
    • Glover ranks 15th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 828 points this season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.52% ranks 61st on TOUR, while he ranks 26th by breaking par 24.73% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW