Lucas Glover betting profile: Masters Tournament
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set for April 10-13. Glover's most recent appearance at this prestigious event resulted in a T20 finish in 2024.
Glover's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|2022
|T30
|72-76-72-73
|+5
|2020
|MC
|77-74
|+7
At the Masters Tournament
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|70-71-69-68
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|77-70-71-73
|+3
|22.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T31
|74-74-72-67
|-1
|29.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T3
|66-69-68-67
|-18
|337.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-70
|-3
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|67-69-64-70
|-10
|35.833
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T30
|71-70-68-65
|-8
|--
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Glover has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged 1.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.285
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.518
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.140
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.197
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|1.140
|1.187
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.518 (26th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.31% ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Glover sports a 0.285 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 289.3 yards ranks 171st.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
- Glover ranks 15th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 828 points this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.52% ranks 61st on TOUR, while he ranks 26th by breaking par 24.73% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
