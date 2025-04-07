Laurie Canter betting profile: Masters Tournament
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 02: Laurie Canter of England tees off during a play off on the 18th hole on day four of the Investec South African Open Championship 2025 at Durban Country Club on March 02, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Laurie Canter will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks his first appearance at the prestigious event in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Canter's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Canter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T25
|71-74-70-74
|+5
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
Canter's recent performances
- Canter's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 25th with a score of 5-over.
- He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Canter has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Canter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.258
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.843
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.912
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.457
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.131
|-0.099
Canter's advanced stats and rankings
- Canter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.258 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 294.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Canter is sporting a -0.843 mark. He has a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Canter has delivered a -1.457 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he is breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Canter as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
