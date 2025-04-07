PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Laurie Canter betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 02: Laurie Canter of England tees off during a play off on the 18th hole on day four of the Investec South African Open Championship 2025 at Durban Country Club on March 02, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Laurie Canter will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks his first appearance at the prestigious event in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Canter at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Canter's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Canter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT2571-74-70-74+5--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--

    Canter's recent performances

    • Canter's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 25th with a score of 5-over.
    • He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Canter has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Canter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.2580.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.843-0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.9120.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.457-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.131-0.099

    Canter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Canter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.258 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 294.0 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Canter is sporting a -0.843 mark. He has a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Canter has delivered a -1.457 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he is breaking par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Canter as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

