Kevin Yu betting profile: Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the ninth tee during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks Yu's first appearance at the prestigious event in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Yu's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-63-67-69
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|72-68-68-71
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T45
|67-71-70-68
|-8
|10.250
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|74-70-73-68
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|71-67-68-67
|-11
|49.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|64
|71-72-72-70
|-3
|7.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T44
|73-68-70-68
|-13
|16.875
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.749 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.551
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.556
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.201
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.545
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.360
|0.749
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.551 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.556 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 24.29% of the time.
- Yu has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 74th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
