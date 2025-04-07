PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the ninth tee during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the ninth tee during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks Yu's first appearance at the prestigious event in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Yu's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1871-63-67-69-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1272-68-68-71-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4567-71-70-68-810.250
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1774-70-73-68-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1671-67-68-67-1149.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6471-72-72-70-37.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC69-71-68-8--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4473-68-70-68-1316.875

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 0.749 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5510.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.5560.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.2010.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.545-0.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3600.749

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.551 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu is sporting a 0.556 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 24.29% of the time.
    • Yu has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 74th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

