PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Thomas aims to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Masters Tournament.

    Thomas' recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-79+7
    2023MC70-78+4
    2022T876-67-72-72-1
    2021T2173-67-75-73E
    2020466-69-71-70-12

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Thomas' most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Thomas' best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished fourth at 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Thomas' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship273-70-65-66-10300.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3378-62-73-73-227.600
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3671-70-74-76+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT973-71-69-69-6151.667
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT666-68-70-65-1591.667
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4866-70-74-71-713.050
    Jan. 19, 2025The American Express267-64-68-66-23300.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT2671-71-68-63-1938.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT266-64-65-66-19--
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT1466-69-70-65-14--

    Thomas' recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
    • Thomas has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.956 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged 1.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0240.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.8340.956
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.2720.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.3360.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.4171.646

    Thomas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.834 (eighth) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 67.53% ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Thomas has sported a 0.272 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Thomas has delivered a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.66.
    • Thomas ranks second on TOUR in Par Breakers, breaking par 28.82% of the time.
    • He has accumulated 944 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking ninth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW