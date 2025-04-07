Justin Thomas betting profile: Masters Tournament

Thomas has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.

Thomas has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.956 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.