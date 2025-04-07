Justin Thomas betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Thomas aims to improve upon his recent performances at this prestigious event.
Thomas' recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|2023
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|2022
|T8
|76-67-72-72
|-1
|2021
|T21
|73-67-75-73
|E
|2020
|4
|66-69-71-70
|-12
At the Masters Tournament
- In Thomas' most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Thomas' best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished fourth at 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Thomas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|2
|73-70-65-66
|-10
|300.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|78-62-73-73
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|71-70-74-76
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T9
|73-71-69-69
|-6
|151.667
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T6
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|66-70-74-71
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|2
|67-64-68-66
|-23
|300.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T26
|71-71-68-63
|-19
|38.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T2
|66-64-65-66
|-19
|--
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T14
|66-69-70-65
|-14
|--
Thomas' recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.956 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 1.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.024
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.834
|0.956
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.272
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.336
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.417
|1.646
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.834 (eighth) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 67.53% ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Thomas has sported a 0.272 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Thomas has delivered a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.66.
- Thomas ranks second on TOUR in Par Breakers, breaking par 28.82% of the time.
- He has accumulated 944 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking ninth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.