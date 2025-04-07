Justin Rose betting profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Justin Rose of England lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Justin Rose returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set for April 10-13. The Englishman looks to improve on his recent performances at this prestigious event.
Rose's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|2023
|T16
|69-71-73-73
|-2
|2022
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|2021
|7
|65-72-72-74
|-5
|2020
|T23
|67-70-76-70
|-5
At the Masters Tournament
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Rose's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished seventh at 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|72-69-74-76
|+3
|9.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|70-73-71-69
|-5
|175.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T3
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|337.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|66-66-71-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T2
|69-68-73-67
|-7
|375.000
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 7-under.
- Rose has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.123
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.088
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.064
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.537
|0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.567
|0.622
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sports a 0.088 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose has delivered a 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Rose has accumulated 522 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
