PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Justin Rose of England lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Justin Rose of England lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Justin Rose returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set for April 10-13. The Englishman looks to improve on his recent performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Rose at the Masters Tournament.

    Rose's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-78+7
    2023T1669-71-73-73-2
    2022MC76-76+8
    2021765-72-72-74-5
    2020T2367-70-76-70-5

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Rose's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished seventh at 5-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4772-69-74-76+39.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT870-73-71-69-5175.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+5--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT365-69-68-68-18337.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-80+5--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2266-66-71-71-6--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-67-3--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT269-68-73-67-7375.000
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-72+1--

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 7-under.
    • Rose has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged 0.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.123-0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0880.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0640.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.5370.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5670.622

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sports a 0.088 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rose has delivered a 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Rose has accumulated 522 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW