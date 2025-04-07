J.T. Poston betting profile: Masters Tournament

Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.231 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 66.08% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 23.54% of the time.