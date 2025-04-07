PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: J.T. Poston of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Poston will look to improve upon his T30 finish from the previous year at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Masters Tournament.

    Poston's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3075-74-74-70+5
    2023T3474-72-76-70+4
    2020MC73-75+4

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2672-66-77-72-131.750
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2871-69-70-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3373-68-69-76-227.600
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT5076-71-75-73+712.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3975-71-72-72+219.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1669-67-68-69-1149.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5369-70-69-74-610.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1262-76-64-69-1756.833
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4074-64-71-69-1419.125

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged 0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.1080.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2310.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2600.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.447-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.1530.446

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.231 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 66.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 23.54% of the time.
    • Poston has accumulated 253 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 71st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

