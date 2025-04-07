J.T. Poston betting profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: J.T. Poston of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Poston will look to improve upon his T30 finish from the previous year at this prestigious event.
Poston's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|2023
|T34
|74-72-76-70
|+4
|2020
|MC
|73-75
|+4
At the Masters Tournament
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|72-66-77-72
|-1
|31.750
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|71-69-70-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|73-68-69-76
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T50
|76-71-75-73
|+7
|12.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|75-71-72-72
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|49.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|69-70-69-74
|-6
|10.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T12
|62-76-64-69
|-17
|56.833
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T40
|74-64-71-69
|-14
|19.125
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.108
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.231
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.260
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.447
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.153
|0.446
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.231 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 66.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 23.54% of the time.
- Poston has accumulated 253 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 71st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
