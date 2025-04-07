Jordan Spieth betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. The three-time major champion will look to regain his form at a course where he's experienced both triumph and heartbreak.
Spieth's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|2023
|T4
|69-70-76-66
|-7
|2022
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|2021
|T3
|71-68-72-70
|-7
|2020
|T46
|74-70-73-72
|+1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|67-73-73-72
|-3
|56.833
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|74-69-67-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|59
|70-71-73-78
|+4
|9.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|65-70-67-68
|-14
|77.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T4
|68-65-67-68
|-16
|122.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T69
|70-72-79-67
|E
|5.750
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|68-75-74-72
|+9
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T25
|71-74-74-70
|+5
|62.500
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 1.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.190
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.097
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.209
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.211
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.707
|1.026
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth ranks 63rd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.190, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Spieth sports a 0.097 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 55th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35.
- Spieth ranks 91st in Bogey Avoidance at 15.38% and 80th in Par Breakers at 22.22%.
- He has accumulated 298 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 61st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.