Jon Rahm betting profile: Masters Tournament
DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Captain Jon Rahm of Legion XIII hits his shot at the first tee during Day Two of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 05, 2025 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)
Jon Rahm returns to Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Rahm, the 2023 champion, looks to reclaim the green jacket after a disappointing performance in 2024.
Rahm's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|73-76-72-76
|+9
|2023
|1
|65-69-73-69
|-12
|2022
|T27
|74-72-77-69
|+4
|2021
|T5
|72-72-72-66
|-6
|2020
|T7
|69-66-72-71
|-10
At the Masters Tournament
- In Rahm's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 9-over.
- Rahm's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Rahm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T7
|73-70-72-68
|-1
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T45
|73-76-72-76
|+9
|--
Rahm's recent performances
- Rahm has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Rahm has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rahm has averaged 0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.393
Rahm's advanced stats and rankings
- In his last five starts, Rahm has averaged 0.108 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Rahm's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.300 over his past five tournaments.
- His recent performance shows an average of 0.208 in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green.
- On the greens, Rahm has struggled recently with a -0.220 average in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
- Overall, Rahm has maintained a positive Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.393 in his recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
