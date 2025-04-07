Jon Rahm betting profile: Masters Tournament

Rahm has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.

Rahm has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.