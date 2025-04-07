Joe Highsmith betting profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Joe Highsmith of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks his debut appearance at the prestigious event in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Highsmith's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|73-67-69-72
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-72-64-64
|-19
|500.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|68-68-68-68
|-12
|44.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T66
|75-64-65-76
|-8
|3.700
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Highsmith has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged 1.352 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.115
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.291
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.262
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.371
|1.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.515
|1.352
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.291 ranks 52nd on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.81% ranks 120th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Highsmith has posted an average of 0.115, ranking 82nd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 120th.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37.
- Highsmith has accumulated 633 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR.
- He ranks 28th in Par Breakers, converting 24.63% of his holes into scores under par.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
