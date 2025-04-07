J.J. Spaun betting profile: Masters Tournament

Spaun's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.092 ranks second on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 71.43% ranks seventh.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Spaun has posted an average of 0.119 (81st) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards (54th on TOUR).

On the greens, Spaun has a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, ranking 95th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.

Spaun ranks tenth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.22% and 53rd in Par Breakers at 23.33%.