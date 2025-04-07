PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: J.J. Spaun of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)



    J.J. Spaun returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Spaun will look to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Masters Tournament.

    Spaun's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T2374-70-75-72+3

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2022, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipP266-68-70-72-12500.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3175-71-73-70+129.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT264-70-67-66-17245.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3476-69-73-70E25.167
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenW/D73+2--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3370-68-70-71-924.214
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1573-72-71-71-146.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2964-66-71-73-1426.500
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT366-66-65-68-15162.500

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 1.470 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1190.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.0921.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.0210.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.010-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.1801.470

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.092 ranks second on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 71.43% ranks seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Spaun has posted an average of 0.119 (81st) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards (54th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Spaun has a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, ranking 95th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
    • Spaun ranks tenth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.22% and 53rd in Par Breakers at 23.33%.
    • He has accumulated 1,059 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fifth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

