J.J. Spaun betting profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: J.J. Spaun of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Spaun will look to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious event.
Spaun's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T23
|74-70-75-72
|+3
At the Masters Tournament
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2022, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 3-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|P2
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|500.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|75-71-73-70
|+1
|29.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|64-70-67-66
|-17
|245.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|76-69-73-70
|E
|25.167
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|73-72-71-71
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T29
|64-66-71-73
|-14
|26.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T3
|66-66-65-68
|-15
|162.500
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 1.470 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.119
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.092
|1.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.021
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.010
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.180
|1.470
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.092 ranks second on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 71.43% ranks seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Spaun has posted an average of 0.119 (81st) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards (54th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Spaun has a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, ranking 95th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
- Spaun ranks tenth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.22% and 53rd in Par Breakers at 23.33%.
- He has accumulated 1,059 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fifth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
