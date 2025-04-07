Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Masters Tournament
Jhonattan Vegas will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Vegas's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-68-79-73
|+5
|9.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|61
|68-67-73-72
|-4
|4.800
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|70-72-71-78
|+3
|11.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-67
|-6
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|4
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|325.000
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T57
|67-69-70-75
|-3
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged -0.958 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.075
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.170
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.135
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.420
|-0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.310
|-0.958
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.075 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas is sporting a 0.170 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 68.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
- Vegas has accumulated 368 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 49th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
