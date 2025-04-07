PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Jhonattan Vegas will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Vegas's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Vegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6073-68-79-73+59.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6168-67-73-72-44.800
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4070-67-73-70-817.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4270-72-71-78+311.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-72-67-6--
    Jan. 5, 2025The Sentry468-68-66-65-25325.000
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5767-69-70-75-3--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-73+1--

    Vegas's recent performances

    • Vegas has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Vegas has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has averaged -0.958 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0750.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.170-0.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.1350.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.420-0.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.310-0.958

    Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.075 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas is sporting a 0.170 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 68.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
    • Vegas has accumulated 368 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 49th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW