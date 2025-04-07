Hiroshi Tai betting profile: Masters Tournament
RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 10: Hiroshi Tai of Singapore and the Asia Pacific team plays a shot on the thir hole during the singles matches in The Bonalllack Trophy at Al Hamra Golf Club on January 10, 2025 in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Hiroshi Tai is set to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. The prestigious event will take place April 10-13 in Augusta, Georgia.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Tai's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Hiroshi Tai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
Hiroshi Tai's recent performances
- Tai's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the U.S. Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 9-over.
- Tai has an average of 0.652 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tai has averaged -1.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.417
Tai's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Tai as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.