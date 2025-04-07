Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the first tee during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. The 2021 champion will look to recapture the magic that led him to his historic victory at this prestigious event.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|2023
|T16
|71-70-70-75
|-2
|2022
|T14
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|2021
|1
|69-71-65-73
|-10
|2020
|T13
|68-68-72-72
|-8
At the Masters Tournament
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished first at 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|73-72-74-69
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|74-72-68-70
|-4
|95.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|68-75-70-76
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|67-69-67-66
|-11
|49.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|1
|65-65-62-65
|-35
|700.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T46
|71-71-66-68
|-4
|--
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished first with a score of 35-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.065
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.429
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.625
|0.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.090
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.208
|0.578
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama ranks 13th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.208.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.625 ranks third on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Matsuyama has posted a 0.429 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR.
- Matsuyama's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 65.28%, ranking him 116th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 949 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him eighth in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.