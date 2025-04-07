Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Masters Tournament

Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished first with a score of 35-under.

Matsuyama has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.