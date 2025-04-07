PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the first tee during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the first tee during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. The 2021 champion will look to recapture the magic that led him to his historic victory at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Masters Tournament.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3876-74-71-74+7
    2023T1671-70-70-75-2
    2022T1472-69-77-72+2
    2021169-71-65-73-10
    2020T1368-68-72-72-8

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished first at 10-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2273-72-74-69E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1374-72-68-70-495.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2570-70-65-70-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4870-69-71-71-713.050
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3268-75-70-76+120.688
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1667-69-67-66-1149.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The Sentry165-65-62-65-35700.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT4671-71-66-68-4--

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished first with a score of 35-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.065-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.429-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.6250.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.090-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.2080.578

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama ranks 13th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.208.
    • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.625 ranks third on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Matsuyama has posted a 0.429 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • Matsuyama's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 65.28%, ranking him 116th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 949 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him eighth in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW