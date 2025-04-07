Harris English betting profile: Masters Tournament

English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.090 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a -0.159 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, English has delivered a 0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 20.04% of the time.