Harris English betting profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Harris English hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Harris English returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. English looks to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious event.
English's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|2023
|T43
|71-71-77-75
|+6
|2021
|T21
|74-71-73-70
|E
At the Masters Tournament
- In English's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 21st at even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|72-64-66-68
|-10
|41.167
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-66-76-71
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|75-71-69-71
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|68-76-74-72
|+2
|4.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|68-73-66-73
|-8
|500.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|70-68-69-69
|-12
|10.438
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T60
|67-72-69-72
|-2
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|70-70-67-66
|-15
|--
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 8-under.
- English has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged -0.063 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.090
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.159
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.081
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.531
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.381
|-0.063
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.090 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a -0.159 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English has delivered a 0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 20.04% of the time.
- English has accumulated 629 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 22nd on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
