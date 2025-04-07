PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Harris English betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Harris English hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Harris English hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Harris English returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. English looks to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for English at the Masters Tournament.

    English's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2272-74-75-71+4
    2023T4371-71-77-75+6
    2021T2174-71-73-70E

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In English's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 21st at even par.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1872-64-66-68-1041.167
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-66-76-71-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-74+6--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2475-71-69-71-238.071
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7368-76-74-72+24.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance Open168-73-66-73-8500.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4370-68-69-69-1210.438
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT6067-72-69-72-2--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1470-70-67-66-15--

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 8-under.
    • English has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged -0.063 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0900.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.159-0.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.081-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5310.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.381-0.063

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.090 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a -0.159 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English has delivered a 0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 20.04% of the time.
    • English has accumulated 629 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 22nd on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW