Fred Couples betting profile: Masters Tournament
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Fred Couples of the United States tees off on the 12th tee during the second round of the Hoag Classic 2025 at Newport Beach Country Club on March 22, 2025 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Fred Couples will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13, 2025, for the Masters Tournament. Couples, a former Masters champion, looks to make his mark once again at this prestigious event.
Couples' recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|80-76
|+12
|2023
|T50
|71-74-76-76
|+9
|2022
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|2021
|MC
|79-78
|+13
|2020
|MC
|77-73
|+6
At the Masters Tournament
- In Couples' most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- Couples' best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2023, when he finished tied for 50th at 9-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Couples' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-76
|+12
|--
Couples' recent performances
- Couples' best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Masters Tournament with a score of 12-over.
Couples' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Couples' advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Couples in the 2025 season or his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Couples as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
