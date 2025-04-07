Evan Beck betting profile: Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Amateur Evan Beck of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Evan Beck will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 in the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks Beck's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Beck's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Evan Beck's recent performances
- No recent performance data available for Evan Beck.
Evan Beck's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Evan Beck's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings available for Evan Beck.
All stats in this article are accurate for Beck as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
