Dustin Johnson betting profile: Masters Tournament

Johnson has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Johnson has posted an average of -0.020 in his last five starts.

Around the green, Johnson has struggled recently with an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Johnson has shown strength with an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five events.