3H AGO

Dustin Johnson betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Captain Dustin Johnson of 4Aces GC hits his shot at the first tee during Day Two of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 05, 2025 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

    Dustin Johnson returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. Johnson, a former champion at this event, looks to recapture his 2020 form when he dominated the field.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the Masters Tournament.

    Johnson's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC78-79+13
    2023T4871-72-78-75+8
    2022T1269-73-75-72+1
    2021MC74-75+5
    2020165-70-65-68-20

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished first at 20-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT3174-69-72-75+6--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT4373-68-71-66-6--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentMC78-79+13--

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 31st with a score of 6-over.
    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.024

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

