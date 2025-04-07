Dustin Johnson betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Captain Dustin Johnson of 4Aces GC hits his shot at the first tee during Day Two of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 05, 2025 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. Johnson, a former champion at this event, looks to recapture his 2020 form when he dominated the field.
Johnson's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|78-79
|+13
|2023
|T48
|71-72-78-75
|+8
|2022
|T12
|69-73-75-72
|+1
|2021
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2020
|1
|65-70-65-68
|-20
At the Masters Tournament
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished first at 20-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T31
|74-69-72-75
|+6
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T43
|73-68-71-66
|-6
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-79
|+13
|--
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 31st with a score of 6-over.
- Johnson has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged 0.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.024
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Johnson has posted an average of -0.020 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Johnson has struggled recently with an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Johnson has shown strength with an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five events.
- Overall, Johnson has averaged 0.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.