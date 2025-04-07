Denny McCarthy betting profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Denny McCarthy of the United States follows his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters Tournament, taking place April 10-13, 2025. McCarthy will look to improve on his previous performance at this prestigious event.
McCarthy's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
At the Masters Tournament
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 9-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-72-75
|-2
|42.063
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-74-70-71
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|73-73-73-67
|-2
|65.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|72-64-68-69
|-11
|49.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|8.438
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|64-66-71-68
|-11
|49.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T46
|73-66-71-70
|-12
|15.375
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|69-70-68-66
|-9
|--
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 1.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.163
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.316
|0.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|0.005
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.714
|0.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.872
|1.341
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.163 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.316 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
- McCarthy has accumulated 569 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.19% ranks ninth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
