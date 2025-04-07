PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Denny McCarthy of the United States follows his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters Tournament, taking place April 10-13, 2025. McCarthy will look to improve on his previous performance at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Masters Tournament.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4574-74-79-70+9

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-68-72-75-242.063
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-74-70-71-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1873-73-73-67-265.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4867-70-71-69-77.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT568-70-71-71-8250.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1672-64-68-69-1149.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5871-70-70-72-58.438
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1664-66-71-68-1149.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4673-66-71-70-1215.375
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT2569-70-68-66-9--

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 1.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.163-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3160.741
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green970.005-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.7140.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.8721.341

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.163 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.316 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
    • McCarthy has accumulated 569 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.19% ranks ninth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

