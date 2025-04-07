Denny McCarthy betting profile: Masters Tournament

McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.163 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.316 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.91% of the time.

McCarthy has accumulated 569 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.