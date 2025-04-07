Davis Thompson betting profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Davis Thompson of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson competes in the 2025 Masters Tournament April 10-13 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. This marks Thompson's first appearance at the Masters in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Thompson's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|71-65-64-71
|-9
|29.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T10
|72-68-71-70
|-7
|165.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|70-66-76-72
|-4
|95.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|69-67-70-71
|-7
|16.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|69-70-71-73
|-5
|8.438
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T51
|69-69-68-71
|-11
|6.629
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T36
|78-64-68-67
|-15
|22.500
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 7-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.835 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.435
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.018
|0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.253
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.291
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.416
|0.835
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.435 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.018 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 70.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 24.51% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 344 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 54th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
