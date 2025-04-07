PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Davis Thompson of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Davis Thompson of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson competes in the 2025 Masters Tournament April 10-13 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. This marks Thompson's first appearance at the Masters in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Thompson's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2771-65-64-71-929.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1072-68-71-70-7165.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-73+6--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1370-66-76-72-495.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3669-67-70-71-716.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-70-71-73-58.438
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5169-69-68-71-116.629
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3678-64-68-67-1522.500

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 7-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged 0.835 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4350.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0180.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.253-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.291-0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.4160.835

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.435 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.018 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 70.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 24.51% of the time.
    • Thompson has accumulated 344 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 54th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

