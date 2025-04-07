Davis Riley betting profile: Masters Tournament

Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.721 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.411 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.92% of the time.