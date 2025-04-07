Davis Riley betting profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Davis Riley of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Davis Riley will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. This marks his first appearance in the prestigious event in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Riley's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|68-69-70-68
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|7
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|90.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|74-66-73-74
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|64-66-72-68
|-18
|52.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|64-71-75-67
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|80-75-65
|+4
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|W/D
|73-80-74
|+8
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged 0.675 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.721
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.411
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.118
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.163
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.852
|0.675
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.721 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sports a -0.411 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- Riley has accumulated 179 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 89th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
