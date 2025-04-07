Danny Willett betting profile: Masters Tournament
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Danny Willett of England plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Danny Willett returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. Willett, a former champion at this event, looks to recapture the magic that led him to victory in 2016.
Willett's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|68-75-76-78
|+9
|2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2022
|T12
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|2021
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|2020
|T25
|71-66-74-73
|-4
At the Masters Tournament
- In Willett's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 9-over.
- Willett's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 12th at 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Willett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|71-72-71-71
|+1
|8.500
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-66-72-69
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|67.833
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|70-72-68-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T45
|68-75-76-78
|+9
|14.667
Willett's recent performances
- Willett has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
- Willett has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.596 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has averaged 0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.025
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.540
|-0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.587
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.480
|0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.503
|0.514
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
- Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett sports a -0.540 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 63.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Willett has delivered a 0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37.
- Willett ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 11.40% and has accumulated 82 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 140th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
