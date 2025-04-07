Daniel Berger betting profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Daniel Berger of the United States chips onto the third green during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, scheduled for April 10-13. Berger will look to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious event.
Berger's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T50
|71-75-77-80
|+15
|2021
|MC
|75-73
|+4
At the Masters Tournament
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2022, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 15-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-68-77-73
|E
|26.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-73-69-72
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|78-69-68-70
|-3
|80.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|63-68-70-72
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|75-71-70-67
|-5
|120.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T2
|68-66-66-67
|-17
|245.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T21
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|36.625
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T2
|71-66-63-67
|-15
|--
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged 1.691 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.293
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.329
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.352
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.312
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.286
|1.691
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger ranks 10th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.286.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger ranks 19th on TOUR with an average of 0.352.
- Berger's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.329 ranks 46th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Berger has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.312, ranking 44th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16.
- Berger has accumulated 587 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
