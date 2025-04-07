PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Daniel Berger of the United States chips onto the third green during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, scheduled for April 10-13. Berger will look to improve upon his previous performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Masters Tournament.

    Berger's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T5071-75-77-80+15
    2021MC75-73+4

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2022, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 15-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3070-68-77-73E26.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-73-69-72-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1578-69-68-70-380.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2563-68-70-72-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational1275-71-70-67-5120.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT268-66-66-67-17245.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-76+7--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2168-67-65-73-1536.625
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT271-66-63-67-15--

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged 1.691 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2930.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3290.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3520.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.3120.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.2861.691

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger ranks 10th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.286.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger ranks 19th on TOUR with an average of 0.352.
    • Berger's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.329 ranks 46th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Berger has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.312, ranking 44th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16.
    • Berger has accumulated 587 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +3

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +4

    T5

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    P. Fishburn
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2

    T5

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +4

    T12

    USA
    N. Lashley
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    E

    T12

    SWE
    H. Norlander
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1

    T12

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW