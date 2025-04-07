Corey Conners betting profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Corey Conners returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to tee off April 10-13. Conners will look to build on his previous success at this prestigious event, where he has consistently performed well in recent years.
Conners' recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|2023
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|2022
|T6
|70-73-72-70
|-3
|2021
|T8
|73-69-68-74
|-4
|2020
|T10
|74-65-71-69
|-9
At the Masters Tournament
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-71-70-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|350.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|72-74-73-67
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T74
|67-71-73-76
|+3
|2.550
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T65
|70-69-76-71
|-2
|6.750
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T5
|66-66-69-67
|-24
|266.667
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T7
|73-64-66-73
|-12
|--
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 1.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.509
|0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.172
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.092
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.143
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.915
|1.296
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.509 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners is sporting a 0.172 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners is delivering a 0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
- Conners is currently sixth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,034 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
